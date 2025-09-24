Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 258 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $261.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

