Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 418 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $221,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 32,403.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 109,198 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 231,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

