Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $645.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.08. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

