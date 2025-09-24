Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

