Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,030,000 after buying an additional 4,138,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

