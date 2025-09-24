Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CRH by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,349,000 after buying an additional 493,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in CRH by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,009,000 after buying an additional 843,806 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE CRH opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $116.36.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

