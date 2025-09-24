Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.