Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after buying an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $162,127,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $238.34. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.