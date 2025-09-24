Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $470.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler set a $495.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

