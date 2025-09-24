Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $891,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

