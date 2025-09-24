Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $895,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

