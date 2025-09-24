Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,844,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $21,911,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.