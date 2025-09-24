Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $985,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,424,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 511,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

