Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 99,195.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $845,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

