Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

