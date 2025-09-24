Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,682,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.