Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $366.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.35 and its 200-day moving average is $308.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

