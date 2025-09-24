Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VGT stock opened at $745.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $700.53 and its 200-day moving average is $625.98. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.