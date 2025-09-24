Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3,068.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 854,914 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 324,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 259,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

