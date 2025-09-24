Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 629.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

