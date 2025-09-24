Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.5%

LIN opened at $479.94 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

