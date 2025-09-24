Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4,203.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after buying an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 1,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after buying an additional 4,399,778 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 1,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 2,206,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,435,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

