Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $703.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

