Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in American Water Works by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Water Works by 881.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,861,000 after acquiring an additional 295,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus lifted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

American Water Works stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

