Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

