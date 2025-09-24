Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 108 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

