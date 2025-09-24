Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after acquiring an additional 595,377 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

