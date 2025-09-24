Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.