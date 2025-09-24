Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.54.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $403.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

