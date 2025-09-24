Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.