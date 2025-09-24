Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 218 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.1%

FIX stock opened at $804.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $694.64 and its 200-day moving average is $521.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

