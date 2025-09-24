Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

