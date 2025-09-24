Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,640,614 shares of company stock worth $992,096,077. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

