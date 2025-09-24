Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 399 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.