Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

