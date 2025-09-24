Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $303.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

