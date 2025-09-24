Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 867 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EXC stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

