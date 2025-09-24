Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 902 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

DHR opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

