Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 988 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $370,272,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,725,000 after purchasing an additional 864,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

