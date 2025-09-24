Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 130.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $41,788,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

