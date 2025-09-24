Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in PayPal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 34,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

