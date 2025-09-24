Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.