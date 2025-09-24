StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) versus Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Financial Survey

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and StandardAero”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion 10.50 $1.16 billion $3.42 56.59 StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.72 $10.97 million $0.41 65.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 18.09% 28.17% 12.26% StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howmet Aerospace and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 4 14 1 2.84 StandardAero 0 4 6 1 2.73

Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $172.13, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. StandardAero has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given StandardAero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats StandardAero on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

