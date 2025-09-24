Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Flywire Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.05 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 261.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flywire by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

