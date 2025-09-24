Stock Traders Buy High Volume of IREN Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 193,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 151,231 call options.

Insider Activity at IREN

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in IREN by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 80.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 172.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IREN from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

IREN Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. Analysts predict that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

