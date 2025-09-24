Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.85.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Stride’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

