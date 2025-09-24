StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.