Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

