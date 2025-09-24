Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,107 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.83. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 240,274 shares worth $78,571,804. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

