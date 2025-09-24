Sweeney & Michel LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sweeney & Michel LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22. The stock has a market cap of $859.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $316.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

